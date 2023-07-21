The Corn Lady has a "sweet" business

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) -- The outside world knows her as Penney Korotka, but her customers have fondly nicknamed her “The Corn Lady.”
The Corn Lady has been selling sweet corn and other produce in Eagle River for 37 years, and her current location is a parking lot off Highway 45.
“It’s obviously a very popular spot,” said Lisa Nicklay. “You have to get here right away, and she often sells out early so we know we have to be here right away in the morning to get it.”
Nicklay also said she’s been a customer for around 20 years.
Selling next to The Corn Lady at the stand is granddaughter Alexis, a rising junior in high school – also rising to the challenge of a family business.
“My son sells as well and the grandkids all help, so it’s like fifth generation doing this,” said The Corn Lady.
The Corn Lady’s address and other updates can be found on her Facebook page.