The Conservation Fund - Pelican River Forest Town Hall

MONICO, Wis (WFJW) – The Conservation Fund (TCF) is a non-profit organization that helps create easements for the public to access lands for various uses. They purchased the Pelican River Forest in October of 2021 and are trying to secure permanent easements on the property.
Around 45 people attended the meeting and topics ranged from mining rights and to how to sustain forestry activities on the easement.
Clint Miller is the Central Midwest Regional Director for The Conservation Fund and he and other representatives were at the Monico town hall March 1st for an informational meeting with the public. He says, “It’s our goal to leave behind a working forest, a commercial forest, and provide permanent recreational access.”
Miller says TCF is only interested in preserving the access to recreational and forestry activities. One attendee asked if mineral rights were protected on the easements, which TCF confirmed. This means a future owner would not own the rights to ore deposits the easement may hold.
The majority of the almost two-hour discussion related to roads. Which roads would be open to the public, how long would they be open, and who would maintain them. Lifelong residents shared how access has changed throughout the years and has not always been allowed.
Not everyone was able to speak but Clint and TCF encourages people to reach out to them via The Conservation Fund website, where they can find a link to the Pelican River Forest.