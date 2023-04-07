THREE LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) -The Brew Station in Three Lakes is one of the five business to be named as finalists in the Wisconsin Main Street Place Makeover Contest. "We had some issues in town with a couple of fires, things that happened that the town is not as vibrant as it used to so we are looking to help bring the town back to what it needs to be hopefully that played into the submission," said Daniel Stehl. If the Brew Station wins the contest, Daniel hopes to turn the outside parking lot into a beer garden to provide a whole new experience for customers. Put some lighting in, fencing, have a place for the community to gather and obviously put food trucks and some other fun things to do,".
The state of Wisconsin is known for its beer, Daniel wants to help provide the best atmosphere for locals and people visiting. "This is a tourist town for the most part and being able to ride something for the tourists when they come, but also for the locals aren’t here it’s a great place to gather a fun place for people to enjoy themselves I think its very important and we are excited to be here," said Stehl.
