Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&