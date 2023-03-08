LINCOLN CO. (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Highway Department wants to advise the public that temporary weight restrictions will go into effect on Wed., Mar. 15 at noon.
Roads may be posted sooner if conditions warrant.
Roads that have no postings include:
- County Highway A from the North city limits of Tomahawk to US Highway 8
- County Highway A from US Highway 51 West
- County Highway E from State Highway 86 to County Highway O
- County Highway G West of State Highway 17
- County Highway H from County highway K to Copper Lake Rd.
- All parts of County Highway K except for County Highway R North to US 51
- All parts of County Highway L
- All parts of County Highway Q
- All parts of County Highway R
- County Highway S from US Highway 51 North to State highway 86
- County Highway Y from US Highway 8 to the railroad tracks
- All parts of County Highway W
Roads that have an eight-ton maximum weight with six tons an axle include:
- County Highway E from the intersections of Burma Rd through the gravel portion
Roads that have an 18 ton maximum with six tons an axle include:
- County Highway A from US Highway 51 to State Highway 17
- County Highway B from State Highway 17 to County Highway D
- All parts of County Highway C
- County Highway CC from Tannery Rd. to US Highway 8
- All part of County Highway CCC
- County highway D from US Highway 51 East to State Highway 17
- County Highway E from the County Highway M Intersection to State Highway 64
- County Highway E from County Highway O to Burma Rd.
- All parts of County Highway FF
- County Highway G east of State Highway 17
- County Highway H to Copper Lake Rd. to County Highway A
- All parts of County Highway J
- County Highway K from County Highway R to US Highway 51
- All parts of County Highway MM
- All parts of County Highway M
- All parts of County Highway N
- All parts of County Highway O
- All parts of County Highway P
- All parts of County Highway JJ
- County Highway S from US Highway 51 to County Highway H
- All parts of County Highway T
- All parts of County Highway U
- All parts of County Highway V
- All parts of County Highway WW
- All parts of County Highway X
- County Highway Y to the railroad tracks to the county line
- All parts of County Highway YY
- All parts of County Highway Z
Vehicles that are carrying commodities that are used to perform necessary and vital services for the public health, safety and welfare of the community may be exempt. Those vehicles include school buses, vehicles transporting non-divisible perishable goods, emergency vehicles and county maintenance vehicles are exempt from the temporary weight restrictions.
Special concessions on overweight loads may be made in emergency situations on a case y case basis through the issuing of single-trip permits during the period of imposed restrictions. For additional information on single-trip permits, call the Lincoln County Highway Department at (715) 539-2500.
