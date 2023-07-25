Teenagers' business is thriving in multiple counties

MERRILL, Wis (WJFW) – Two Boys and a Lawnmower is a business started by two teenagers from Merrill. Sergei and Roman Wunsch started their lawn care business four years ago when they were just 12-years-old between their 7th and 8th grade school year. Now they’ve grown and employ three other people.
They began advertising by going door-to-door asking residents if they needed their lawn cut. Sergei said, “(we) saved up, bought a push mower, and things just progressed from there.” The brothers have their own vehicles now, but when they began their business, their parents would drive them from jobsite to jobsite. Now they serve over 100 clients in three cities and two counties.
Roman Wunsch says they keep learning new techniques and applying them to their practices. Roman explained, “We started learning from Youtube, and other lawn care providers asking around like, ‘how do you do this’ and we ended up really loving what we do.”
The Wunsch brothers have the added challenge of balancing school and their thriving business. Roman said, “It gets pretty tough, so you obviously got to prioritize what you need first and what you should do first. For my schooling, you have to talk to the teachers and have a good relationship with them, obviously if they like you enough, they’ll help you out.”
The brothers hope this isn’t their last business venture, as Roman said, “our goal is to get into real estate and have a lawncare business as well.”
To contact them directly, visit their Facebook page here.