FLORENCE COUNTY 16-year-old boy died Saturday from his injuries in an accident at a sawmill in Florence County.
OSHA is investigating the death and has made a referral to the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor violations concerning dangerous jobs.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office was called last Thursday to a report of an unresponsive teenager at the Florence Hardwoods logging company. The Sheriff's Office says the teen was transferred to a local hospital before being sent to Children's Wisconsin. He died from his injuries Saturday.
A GoFundMe post has been set up for the family.