Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Vilas and northern Oneida Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Winchester to near Turtle Flambeau Flowage to near Fifield. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rhinelander, Eagle River, Lac Du Flambeau, Newbold, Phelps, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Border Lakes Natural Area, Squirrel Lake and Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area. Those participating in any outdoor activities in this area are in the path of these storms and should prepare for threatening weather conditions including dangerous lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and brief torrential rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH