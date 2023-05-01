RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Green Bay Packers finished their selections on Saturday for the 2023 NFL Draft. They picked a total of 13 players eager to make their impact in the NFL. Two of which, are teammates already. Auburn University was hot on Green Bay's radar as they selected defensive lineman Colby Wooden in the fourth round, and a kicker, Anders Carlson in the sixth. Carlson and Wooden were "locker mates" at Auburn, so both guys are very excited to be teammates at a higher level.
" I was excited you know to see a brother coming with me," said Wooden. "We were locker mates down here in Auburn."
"Man, how special that is to see a friendly face up there", said Carlson." He’s a good dude and I know he’s going to be a beast on the field too."
Although the draft is known for the "surprise" factor as Coaches/General Managers call anxious players. From the time you declare for the draft, participate in the combine, and talk things out with agents and coaches, many athletes have an idea of which teams could possible call. However, Green Bay was not on Wooden's radar coming out the combine, and NFL team visits. They had very little contact compared to the other NFL teams.
"I talked to Green Bay one time on zoom and that was it", said Wooden. "I talked to the D-line coach; Coach Montgomery... we hit it off really well, and had a great conversation but other than that I didn’t hear from them so I didn’t think I was on the Packers Radar."
Nonetheless, he was excited to hear Brian Gutekunst voice, even though he didn't recognize the number at first.
"At first I got the call and I saw the number and was like, I don't recognize this number then I had to realize, oh we're in the draft, they're going to call from an unknown number," said Wooden. "Then I felt really ecstatic and overwhelmed and blessed it was just a bunch of emotions all at one time and I'll forever treasure that moment."
Colby Wooden was projected to go in the 3rd round after his performance at the NFL combine. Therefore he has a chip on his shoulder heading into the big leagues soon.
"I definitely felt like there were people who shouldn't have gone before me, I definitely felt like there were people who weren't better than me," said Wooden "So I definitely feel like there's a chip on my shoulder, and I have a lot to prove not just to them but to myself as well."
Anders Carlson is no stranger to the NFL draft process. Five years ago he witnessed his older brother, Daniel Carlson get drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. Both Anders and Daniel kicked at Auburn University, and now both with be kicking in the NFL together. Anders took having an experienced older brother as a lesson, more than just walking in his shadows.
"With Daniel being older than me and experiencing everything before me, I think that was a big thing at Auburn, I learned as I went along creating my own path and my own legacy," said Carlson. "But seeing him get drafted, and now looking back at his experience and now mine, it’s pretty special."
On draft day, everything came together for Anders. He got to celebrate with his wife, and family. However, his big brother was stuck in Vegas which is exactly where Anders needed him to stay.
"I think he needed some advice on draft day, he was more nervous than me, texting me every ten minutes but I needed him to leave me alone and relax," said Carlson jokingly. "But he wanted to be there to support and track me along the day."
Anders spoke about wanting to take his own path and build his own legacy for himself. However, his path has been seemingly similar to other players in the past, such as his brother Daniel. Kicking at the same college, then Daniel was coached under now Packers special teams; Coach Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia coached Daniel for more than three years before leaving the Raiders and moving onto the Packers.
An even broader coincidence, is that legend Mason Crosby is also from Colorado and was drafted in the sixth round nearly sixteen years ago. The addition of Carlson might end a chapter for 38-year old Crosby's return for another season. Carlson is well aware of this possibility but plans to remain focused.
"Just to see what he’s done at Green Bay and the impact he’s made not just on the field but off the field it’s pretty special," said Carlson. "I love to acknowledge the career he has but truly I’m going to Green Bay to just focus on the next few weeks and coming years."