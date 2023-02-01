(WJFW) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, 45, announced that he is retiring "for good."
Brady made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.
The video on Twitter lasted for just under a minute. Brady said that he was going to get to the point right away and that he was retiring. During his video, he thanked everyone that supported him during his career.
The announcement came exactly one year following his first retirement.
Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls, where he won seven of them. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
