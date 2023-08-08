RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW) -- Exploring the Northwoods lakes can be fun, but knowing where to swim can save you from painful irritation.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we will explain what Swimmer’s Itch is and how to protect yourself.
“It’s basically a contact dermatitis. it’s a reaction to some of the contents from the droppings of ducks and perhaps some water birds that go from lake to lake,” Dr. Rick Mayrer is an Emergency Physician at Aspirus Rhinelander and Tomahawk.
He says Swimmer’s Itch is a common rash that can leave you scratching for days, after a swim in a freshwater lake.
“When you’re in the water you don’t necessarily feel anything right away, but oftentimes its after you’re out. but you start to get a lot of obvious itch. Commonly around your bathing suit area tops and bottoms for those types of suits. Elbows creases behind your knees and things like that. incredibly itchy.”
After leaving a lake, Dr. Mayrer recommends getting out of your swim clothes as soon as possible and rinsing off with cool water.
“Not hot because that will make your skin more irritable. Get your swim clothes off because the residue sticks in those anywhere around your pant line, your swimsuit line your elbows and your knees they tend to get a bit of those poison ivy like reaction to it.”
Dr. Mayrer recommends trying at home remedies first by using antihistamines like Benadryl and Cortisone Cream to prevent scratching the rash.
“If the itch is getting the better of you despite all those good remedies at home, we do have stronger cortisone creams or other options that can help.”
“It does go away on its own over a few days, but it’s really, really, unpleasant really miserable. It’s not contagious I would offer, but you sure don’t wish it on anybody,” said Dr. Mayrer.