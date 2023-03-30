Weather Alert

...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY... .A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds of significant wintry precipitation. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow changing to freezing rain. Snow accumulations of two to five inches and ice accumulations of a couple tenths of an inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 14 inches, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to icing of trees and power lines. Travel could become very difficult. Hazardous travel conditions are expected for the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If traveling, consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&

