UNITY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing that took place in January in the Village of Unity.
Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez, 18, is being held in the Marathon County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond and an Immigration and Customer Enforcement detainer.
On Jan. 22, a stabbing took place during the morning hours at Perla's Place Bar & Grill in the Village of Unity. According to the Marathon Co. Sheriff's office, an investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim knew each other and were both in the bar prior to the incident. An altercation in the parking lot escalated when Cruz Hernandez produced a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center where he was treated and released.
The incident was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.
Cruz Hernandez made an initial appearance on Feb. 8 as he is charged with attempted first-degree homicide and aggravated assault.
At the onset of the investigation, investigators were unable to confirm the identity of either individual through computer databases available at the time of the incident. Investigators worked with the United State Immigration and Customs Enforcement to confirm the identity of the suspect who remains in custody. Cruz Hernandez was positively identified earlier this week.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 15.
