WAUSAU, Wis (WJFW) – May is mental health awareness month and Aspirus Health System there are more things to be aware of when considering overall health. There are factors or determinants which affect a person’s health, they are non-medical factors such as income level, education attainment, under-employment, and access to health care.
Debbie Merkel is a social worker with Aspirus and says, “One of the biggest social determinants of health, that our community is facing, is safe and affordable housing.” Having to choose between making a house payment or your medical care can cause negative effects on a person’s mental health.
Waiting to address potential issues can lead to negative health outcomes. Merkel says, “The average American sees a medical provider approximately four times a year, but when it comes to mental health care, people wait until they are in crisis before they seek out any care.”
Merkel says, “This is one of the biggest social determinants of health our community is facing, especially access to mental health care.” Merkel continued, “Wait times to see a mental health provider can be as long as three to six plus months.”
For more information on where to find resources, visit the Substance Abuse Mental Health Administration website here.