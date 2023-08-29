EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- It can be difficult to maintain a nonprofit organization; But with community help and support that process can be made easier.
Sunshine for Humanity is a homeless shelter located in Eagle River that recently received an anonymous $20,000 donation. Sunshine for Humanity is also the only homeless shelter located in Vilas County. It has been providing housing for people since 2008.
“We take males, females, children, we’ve had mothers who are pregnant, we’ve had babies here, all the way up into the 80’s we’ve had people that stayed here,” said Debra Johnson the CEO of Sunshine for Humanity.
The donation will be used to expand the building in order to create more space.
“We don’t have enough room right now, we don’t have enough beds for people, we have a waiting list to some so when a bed opens up immediately it's full." "This way when we have more beds we’ll be able to house more people,” said Johnson.
The construction of the new portion of the building will begin in the spring of 2024. The shelter has also setup a fundraiser for anyone who would like to donate.
“We are very grateful to our community and to the people that really understand that we do have serious homelessness in Vilas County and that we are trying to help alleviate that,” said Johnson.
The shelter takes donations of all kinds including, food, supplies as well as monetary donations. To donate people can visit the website here.