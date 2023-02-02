WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau Police Department and staff at Thomas Jefferson Elementary are investigating after a student brought an electronic stun device.
According to the Wausau Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicated that the 10-year-old student did not threaten others with the device and did not attempt harm. School staff was able to locate the student and seize the device without incident. The Wausau Police Department also took custody of the device.
An investigation is continuing to investigate the circumstances under which the child was able to obtain the device. School staff and the Wausau Police Department have made contact with the child's parents.
As well as school punishments, the child will be referred to the Marathon County Department of Social Services - Juvenile Justice for possessing a weapon on school premises.
The Wausau School District and Wausau Police Department want to add that they take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and maintaining an environment where students and staff feel safe is of the highest priority. If a student or anyone in the community hears something that could threaten school safety, report it to an adult and/or law enforcement.
