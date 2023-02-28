Muscle soreness can put a damper on a workout.
But taking steps after a workout can prevent soreness before it begins
In tonight’s feel great today I spoke to an athletic trainer about the benefits of using different techniques to stay strong.
“Our muscles work at a specific length. If we are stretched too far, because you can stretch too far, those can’t grip and so we are not as strong,” said Ashley Rottier, who works for Aspirus Northland Orthopedics.
Rottier is as an athletic trainer and helps student athletes at northland pines high school
“Sometimes we can get sore tight muscles that can potentially prevent them from practicing the next day or maybe even playing in their games.”
Rottier uses different techniques after practice like foam rolling, cupping and stretching to prevent tight muscles.
“We are getting blood flow to the muscles and we are heating the muscles up so that they are more pliable. I like to use the analogy of silly putty. So when it’s cold it’s really hard if you try to bend it, it would break. Versus if it’s nice and warm it’s nice and pliable you can stretch it,” said Rottier.
She watches athletes stretch and makes sure they are using correct form.
Rottier says playing different sports put more stress on different parts of the body.
Her job is to identify any issues and help correct them to increase flexibility.
“We might focus on that certain area but it’s also individualized. So I might have one basketball athlete that is having trouble with their calves or their foot. We might focus more on that area.”
She says warming up and stretching after exercise can help prevent sports related injuries.
“I like to utilize those tools or aspects to help them be the best they can be in their sport.”