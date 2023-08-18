MOSINEE, Wis. (WJFW)- It was a loud week one statement by the defending WIAA Division six state champions.
Having tied in their matchup last season, defending state champion Stratford and defending GNC champions Mosinee each looked to get their season off to a good start.
After the teams alternated early punts the Tigers made the games first big play. After blocking a Indian punt the Tigers went up top as Jack Tubbs hit Jett Schoernherr on a 31 yard touchdown pass. Stratford led 6-0.
It would only take the Tigers 16 seconds to score again as on the first play of the ensuing Mosinee drive Matt Folz stepped in front of a pass from Indian Quarterback Gavin Obremski and took it back for six more. A two point conversion would give the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
After another stop the Tigers offense went right back to work as Koehler Kilty took one straight up the middle for a 15 yard touchdown run. Stratford led 21-0 after the first quarter. the Tigers took a 27-0 lead into halftime.
The second half was a mere formality. The Indians offense got going but the 27 point halftime lead was more than enough for the Tigers as they rolled to a 33-14 week one victory. With the win Stratford moves to 1-0. Mosinee drops to 0-1.
In week two Mosinee will be on the road as they travel to Clintonville. Stratford will look to improve to 2-0 as they will host Edgar. Both games will be played on August 25.