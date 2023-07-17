“I knew my parents were going to the doctor,” said Levi Weier. “So we wanted to come out here, see that amazing view, and just try, like, to read the book.”
Nine-year-old Levi Weier needed something to do while his parents were away. So, he went with his neighbor Tammy and brother Lawson to the new story book trail.
“I thought it'd be a great thing for the neighbor boys to come and do and I like doing it,” Tammy Tschida, a trail visitor and Levi’s neighbor. “So it was a good excuse to bring them out here, and they did really enjoy it.”
Along the trail, are pages of the book “Swimmy” by Leo Lionni, a story about a group of sea creatures that team together to defeat an evil fish.
“We're trying to just approach different ways of getting kids reading,” said Erica Dischinger, the youth coordinator at the Minocqua Public Library. “And we thought that'd be kind of a fun way to get people out to your park as well and see the beautiful outdoors nature.”
The book, and location are carefully chosen to maximize visitor’s experience.
“It's a natural fit and natural tie together to be able to utilize the beautiful outdoors we have around the feature of beautiful nature, especially out in Winter Park,” said Dischinger.
However, the real fun achieved just comes from the environment.
“They read a book and didn't even realize how steep the hill was going up,” said Tschida. “Honestly, they ran almost the whole time.”
The tale of Swimmy will be available through the summer. In the fall, the library will pick a new book to be featured on the trail.