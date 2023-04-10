ATHENS (WJFW) - A Class I recall has been issued by Stoney Acres Farm in Athens for frozen pizzas.
The recall includes Stoney Pepperoni frozen pizzas sold at Stoney Acres Farm, Sawmill Brewing (Merrill), Golden Harvest (Merrill), and the Wausau Farmers Market.
The recalled product carries a mark of inspection with establishment No. 583.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctors. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers that have questions can contact Tony Schultz at Stoney Acres Farm at (715) 432 - 6285
According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP), the Class I recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection.
More information on recall classification can be found on the USDA's website.
