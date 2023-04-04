Sticking with the family tradition

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – An Antigo syrup producer is getting recognized. Adamski’s Sugar Bush LLC is a family owned and operated organic maple syrup producer. Jim Adamski remembers when the family began cooking sap. Adamski says, “Our business started back in 1984 with about 25 taps in my grandfather’s woods, and we’ve grown to 10 thousand taps of our own.”
In January, the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer’s Association (WMSPA) presented Adamski and his family with the 2022 producers of the year. This award is presented to maple syrup producers who go above and beyond to represent and promote maple syrup production in Wisconsin. Jim and is wife Sara work alongside Jim’s parents, Gary and Vicky Adamski to produce maple syrup, sugar, candy, cotton candy, and other maple sugar inspired sweets. Because of Gary and Vicky’s commitment to producing maple syrup, they were honored with a 2023 lifetime member award at the same (WMPSA) event in January. They were the ones who helped their son Jim get his start.
This year, Jim says the cooler weather and snow has them at about 30 percent of their normal sap intake. Adamski says they typically are around 50 percent at this time of year. He’s hoping the weather turns and the trees start to produce more sap.
For more information or to purchase some maple syrup for yourself, visit Adamski’s Sugar Bush LLC’s Facebook page here.