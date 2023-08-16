STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - Stevens Point is home to a a lot of art, sometimes in places you might not expect. That includes on garbage trucks, on light poles and throughout public parks.
"I think it puts us on the map in the art community," said Micheal Witte the president and CEO of the Portage County Business Council.
Stevens Point is a city that is all about creative expression.
"Everywhere you turn around there is culture here," said Micheal.
Micheal Witte the president and CEO of the Portage County Business Council says having places like the Sculpture Park helps brighten the city.
"Sculpture Park is amazing it’s been here since 2010, so I like to say it’s one of those best kept secrets," he said. "We got 47 sculptures different sculptures around the park here and so many people don’t even know that it exists," said Witte.
However, when people do realize it exists, Witte says it becomes a weekly visit.
"You can bike it you can walk it, there are trails all around here it’s part of the Green Circle Trails so it’s really a place where you can come and enjoy nature and the sculpture at the same time," said Micheal.
While the goal is to have local and tourists come back, new sculptures keeps the experience fresh.
"Some of it is permeant and there are other pieces that change every year, so you are never going to see the same ol, same ol," he said.
On September 16 at 8 P.M, Sculpture Park will be hosting their free LIT celebration. The event allows the public to see the park in a new light, featuring illuminated sculptures, dance performances, music and film.