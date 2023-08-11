STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - The city of Stevens Point teamed up with the Wisconsin Conservation Voters this week to renew the City’s commitment to 100% renewable energy. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza told said that while there are significant financial and fiscal benefits to renewable energy and other environmental initiatives, that his focus is still on the long haul and the community’s should be as well.
“So, we’ve done a lot and there’s so much more we can do and what this does, is it renews our commitment to making sure that we are doing everything we can realistically do to make sure that we minimize our impact on the environment and more importantly, reducing our carbon consumption.”
Wiza also cited other energy-saving measures the city took that did initially come with heavy costs. Adding, however, that projects like these usually end up paying for themselves after approximately just 2 years.
“The third year, that’s a reduction in the amount of money we need to spend on that particular project or whatever it happens to be. That’s the most tangible, but I really want people to focus on the bigger picture and the fact that we’re doing good things for the planet.”
The initiatives can have almost immediate impacts. Wiza cited the Stevens Point composting program and the solar panels shown here recently built atop the city’s water treatment facility, both as examples of the positive environmental and financial outcomes of saving energy.
“We started a composting program in the city that reduced our landfill by tons. And those tons equate to dollars. So there are things that you can do that are cost effective here and now.”
Though the tangible impacts may be greater motivators for those within the community, Wiza reminded everyone to stay focused on the bigger picture.
“We have one earth. And with our carbon in the atmosphere far exceeding what our scientists are telling us are reversable, the best time to start something like that was 60 years ago. But the second-best time is today, so let’s get her done.”
Wiza also voiced excitement for the city’s new electric car charging stations which, fitting Wiza’s agenda, are solar-powered.