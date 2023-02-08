STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - The man convicted of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point last April has been sentenced to five years behind bars.
William Gentry, 52, pleaded guilty to operating without consent while possessing a weapon. The other charge of armed robbery with use of force was dismissed but read in as part of the plea agreement.
Court records show that Gentry will have an initial confinement of five years and another five years of extended supervision. Gentry was credited with 278 days of time already served.
Court records also show that Gentry will be able to become eligible for the substance abuse program after serving 30 months. Gentry's extended supervision includes him maintaining full-time employment, have no contact with the victim, and comply with any assessments, treatments or programs deemed appropriate.
Gentry plead guilty on Nov. 15.
On Apr. 11, 2022, Gentry forced a woman to hand over her keys in the Target parking lot in Stevens Point. According to court documents, he said that he was going to stab the woman. Gentry then left the state was arrested three days later at a motel in Springfield. The victim was not injured.
