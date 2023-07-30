STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - The Riverfront Arts Center in Stevens Point is looking for artists for their new Open Water Art Exhibition. Artists 18 and older are invited to submit their water themed artwork on August 17 and 18 from 11AM to 4PM at the Riverfront Arts Center.
The Open Water Art Exhibition will be held in conjunction with the Take Me to The River: Healing Waters project, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the vital importance of water in our lives.
This exhibition will provide artists with a platform to express their creative interpretations of this theme, fostering a deeper understanding of water's influence on our environment and personal well-being.
The show will be on display from September 1 to October 22. More information can be found here.
