(WJFW) - This week is Wisconsin Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week across the state. The annual statewide tornado drill will take place on Thurs., Apr. 20 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
The Marathon County Office of Emergency Management wants to inform the public that tornado sirens in the Wausau Metro area will be tested on Monday at 1:15 p.m. during their scheduled weekly Monday test.
Marathon County Emergency Management team wants to encourage everyone to take a few moments to review their emergency plans and emergency kits to ensure they know what to do and where to go in the event of severe weather.
During the Apr. 20 test, the National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests that can be heard if you are actively listening to devices or have one programmed to activate on test alerts. If there is a severe weather threat on Apr. 20, the test will be postponed by a day.
ReadyWisconsin encourages people to do the following to stay safe during severe weather:
- Develop home, work, school, and outdoor plans for you and your family.
- Know the safest shelter area in multiple locations and regularly practice your plan.
- Keep a disaster supply kit in your home including water and food, that won't spoil and needs no heat to serve, a first-aid kit, a NOAA Weather radio, a flashlight, and special items for children, pets, and elderly family members.
- Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather. Don't rely on any single source for important life-saving information. Outdoor warning sirens, Marathon County Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radios, local media, and smartphone apps.
- Stay weather aware by checking the daily forecast for your area.
For more tips on severe weather preparedness and creating your own emergency plan, visit readywisconsin.wi.gov.
