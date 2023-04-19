MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced that tomorrow's statewide tornado drill will be postponed until Fri. because of the potential for severe weather in the southern part of the state.
The decision came after consulting with partners at the National Weather Service (NWS) and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) said the decision was made to prevent any confusion that may occur if the NWS needs to issue warnings for severe weather on Thurs.
Times for the tornado drill will take place at the same time on Fri. as they originally scheduled it. The NWS will be conducting NOAA Weather Radio tests at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Those tests can be heard if one is actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate during a test alert.
If there is any threat of severe weather on Fri., the statewide drills would be canceled for the year.
An announcement on whether the statewide drills will proceed as scheduled on Friday will be posted online at readywisconsin.wi.gov by 10 a.m. on Fri.
