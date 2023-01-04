FLORENCE CO. (WJFW) - A statewide alert has been issued out of Florence County, for the reported theft of two snowmobiles from a seasonal cabin.
According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the snowmobiles were most likely stolen during the early morning hours on December 23, from a private property near County Highway B in Aurora.
The thefts were reported on December 28.
The snowmobiles were seen by a snowmobile rider parked alongside a trail in the town of Aurora on Christmas Eve.
The snowmobiles are a lime green 2001 Arctic Cat 600 with Michigan registration sticker QH4109 and a black and orange 2013 Arctic Cat 800c, with Michigan registration sticker RD9982.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at (715) 528-3346. You can also send an email to tchrisman@florencecountywi.gov
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com