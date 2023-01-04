Missing Snowmobiles 1

Photo of the two missing sleds

 Credit: Florence County Sheriff's Office

FLORENCE CO. (WJFW) - A statewide alert has been issued out of Florence County, for the reported theft of two snowmobiles from a seasonal cabin.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the snowmobiles were most likely stolen during the early morning hours on December 23, from a private property near County Highway B in Aurora.

The thefts were reported on December 28.

The snowmobiles were seen by a snowmobile rider parked alongside a trail in the town of Aurora on Christmas Eve.

The snowmobiles are a lime green 2001 Arctic Cat 600 with Michigan registration sticker QH4109 and a black and orange 2013 Arctic Cat 800c, with Michigan registration sticker RD9982.

2001 Arctic Cat 600

STOCK PHOTO
2013 Arctic Cat 800c

STOCK PHOTO

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at (715) 528-3346. You can also send an email to tchrisman@florencecountywi.gov

