State Senator has plans for Wisconsin's Housing Shortage

NORTHWOODS, Wis (WJFW) – Since 2018, the average cost of a home in Price County rose $50,000. The combination of rising home prices and minimal wage increases has made it hard for first time homebuyers to find affordable homes.
Senator Romaine Robert Quinn represents the 25th senate district in Wisconsin which includes Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn, Barron Counties as well as parts of Sawyer County. He says, we are not building enough homes to keep up the growing workforce in Wisconsin. The key, he says, is affordable housing and in communities across the state.
Quinn serves as the chairperson for Wisconsin’s Senate Committee on Housing, Rural Issues & Forestry. The committee held an informational meeting regarding the housing shortage and they heard from the Wisconsin Realtors Association, Wisconsin Builders Association, League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a UW-Madison Professor, and a planner from Outagamie County.
Quinn says the reports highlighted the issues with outdated land use regulations, code issues, and environmental studies. Quinn said, “When I have to spend 50 thousand dollars a lot, how am I going to build a home on there for 200 thousand dollars, right, it’s just, the numbers just don’t shake out. So those are all the types of issues we’re trying to address coming forward.”
Quinn and Representative Dave Armstrong from Rice Lake co-authored a bill that would increase funding for the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program. If passed, funding would go from 42 to 100 million dollars. Quinn says, “Every year the program has been at 42 million dollars, it is utilized 100 percent, and so why not raise that.”
The program provides incentives for companies to build affordable housing units. Quinn says, “Those tax credits are offered to developers who develop low income and workforce level housing. And so, it offsets the costs of doing that and requires them to make that available to those income level people.”