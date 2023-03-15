NORTHWOODS - State senator Mary Felzkowski and Assembly representative Calvin Callahan will be hosting a listening session on March 25 in multiple locations across their areas.
The listening session will be an opportunity for constituents to give their input on what they would like to see in the biennial state budget.
Both politicians will start the day in Townsend at the Townsend Town Hall from 9-10.
They will follow that visit with a stop to the Antigo City hall at noon.
Their trip will then take them to the Merrill City Hall at 2 p.m.
And then they will wrap up their day at the Tomahawk City Hal at 4p.m.
Felzkowski will also be holding a listening session with Jeff Mursau on April 1 and Rob Swearingen on April 15.