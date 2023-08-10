The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved a plan to fund a juvenile Correctional Facility in Milwaukee.
The funding comes after legislators ordered the outdated Lincoln Hills/Copper Lakes facilities near Merrill to close in 2021.
Officials have been working to establish smaller facilities closer to Milwaukee where many of the youth in the correctional system live. The goal of the facilities is to increase family engagement, interaction with mentors and access to treatment programs.
There is currently no time-line for when the facilities will be complete.