State Budget Committee holds hearing at Lakeland Union H.S.

MINOCQUA, Wis (WJFW) – The Joint Finance Committee is a bi-partisan group made up of 16 state legislators. Wednesday they Joint Committee on Finance held it’s fourth public hearing Wednesday at Lakeland Union High School. Senator Mary Felzkowski was happy to welcome the rest of the Committee to the Northwoods. She said, “I know we’ve got a lot of constituents here that are ready to hear about, to talk to our colleagues on JFC about what faces the Northwoods, and the challenges we have. And hopefully that we will get some good things done for Northern Wisconsin in this next upcoming budget.” The committee is tasked with writing a new state budget every two years. Wednesday’s hearing was the final before the committee decides what their recommendations would be to the governor.
Wisconsinites from as far away as Bayfield and Whitewater filled Lakeland Union High School’s auditorium to let the committee know what they think should be priorities for the next state budget. Various groups and people spoke about the need for additional school funding. From hiring more para-professionals, to reimbursing districts for special education aides, education was a top priority for many.
Another common theme was funding community services and organizations. Representatives Vilas, Oneida and Portage Counties Aging and Disability Resource Center urged the need for additional funding to address employment gaps and service delivery. Jeff Sargent from the United Way of Marathon County spoke about the 211 helpline. He said, “211 is the most successful public and private partnership. 42 percent of funding comes through county and state services related to specific contracts, however currently the state of Wisconsin minimally supports the general 211 service that is available to all counties and every citizen.” Sandy Stetzer a family preservation worker from Children’s Wisconsin advocated for more funding prevention services. She says, prevention funding directly helps families build on their strengths and raise positive healthy children.
Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Mark Born laid out the committee’s next steps following today’s hearing. He said, “By early next week, we’ll start voting on the budget and crafting the legislative budget that we’ll send to the governor.”