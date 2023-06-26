Dispatch centers across the country have seen an increase in accidental 911 calls because of smartphones. The Badger State Sheriff’s Association is sharing a way for android users to limit those calls.
The association says both android and apple phones have a function that will call 911 by pressing the side button 5 times in rapid succession, or some combination of buttons.
For android users, the office says an update will add a "play warning sound" feature that will alert someone before dialing 911. The association is asking android user to update their phones if available.
Apple devices still have the accidental 911 calling problem. The sheriff's association plans to work with state and federal partners to follow suit with an update of their own.