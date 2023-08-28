RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The School District of Rhinelander held its welcome back event for teachers and other school staff. Eric Burke is the superintendent for the school district and says, “We want to make our first day with staff something that’s a celebration of all of them, so we have staff that are teachers, are administrators, are teacher’s assistants, that are specialists, all of them are important we want to start on a positive note.”
The event featured performances by the Rhinelander High School Band and Choir to kick things off. They followed with district updates and important information about community partners. Following the informational sessions, the celebration continued with the staff band featuring a cowbell solo from Superintendent Burke. After new staff members were introduced and all business was finished, staff was able to get to know one another during a district wide lunch.
Organizers of the event hope it starts the school year out on a positive note.