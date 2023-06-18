St. Paul's Party on P Celebration

Located a few miles East of Merrill is the St. Paul Lutheran church. The church offers weekly services, youth groups, and different community outings. Their most popular event being their St. Paul’s Party on P weekend. Featuring many different activities, there is a lot to do during the weekend long event. For the fifth straight year, the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Merrill has hosted the St. Paul’s Party on P weekend event. Featuring live music, food & drinks, auctions & concessions, there was a lot for people to do over the weekend. St. Paul Lutheran Church Vice President Don Voight talked about what their church does for the event.
“We open it up some people can come [and] see what we do. We have stuff out there that shows a little about our church. And we hope to allow people to see exactly that we are here," said Voight.
Along with talking about the event, Voight spoke about what they do as a church.
“I think we have to understand what our mission here is at St Paul's. We are St. Paul's Lutheran Church. We are part of the Lutheran church Missouri synod. We preach Christ crucified," said Voight.
He is grateful for the community's engagement in the event and said that this event can only be put on because of them.
“Just to thank everybody who came to this event, we are just really grateful and of course we are thankful to the good lord for the beautiful weather.