Minocqua, WI. (WJFW)- Thrifting is a cost-effective and even trendy way to re-stock your wardrobe.
The Saint Matthias Thrift Shop has been around since 2005, and has donated an incredible amount back to the community.
85% of the profits from sales are given back to the Lakeland area in the form of monetary donations.
”From 2005 to 2021 we’ve given almost $3 million.” said Jan Degner, Manager of the St. Matthias Thrift Shop
The shop is always accepting new donations and people can donate during Saint Matthias’s operational hours. Hours of operation are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The donations are returned to local food pantry’s and homeless centers in the area.
“People donate by bringing their items that they don’t use anymore to us, and we sort them and price them and resell them to other people. They can also give us monetary donations, which often happens.” said Degner
The thrift shop offers a broad range of different items that customers can come and purchase- Ranging from bags, clothes and jewelry to various household items all at affordable prices.
For more information people can visit stmatthiasminocqua.com