St. Germain, WI. (WJFW)- With tourist season in full swing flea markets are a popular spot to shop. The St. Germain Flea Market is a shopaholics wonderland. The market draws nearly 500 vendors from all over the Midwest that come with a mix of crafts, clothes and much more.
“Every year I’ve had some vendors that have been here for over 20 years and a lot of them make it every single Monday rain or shine they’re here making their sales," said Rene Kecker the Manager of the St. Germain Flea Market.
For nearly 50 years the market has helped to raise money for the Saint Germain fire department.
“We appreciate everyone that comes here all of our vendors like I said help us you know raise money for our community and all the customers that shop here help our vendors," said Kecker.
“You can find anything from old time antiques and old-time fishing lures to cheese to some of the best food trucks around," said Scott Brandenburg the owner of Three Lakes Cheesehouse."
The Market happens every Monday rain or shine from Memorial day to Labor Day and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the St. Germain Fire Department.