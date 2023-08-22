ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – In the 1940’s Todd Sheldon owned a fishing tackle shop in downtown Antigo. While fishing a local river, Sheldon wasn’t having much luck, when he decided to try something a bit unorthodox. He tied an inline spinner which he received from a World War II veteran who brought the spinners back from France.
Within a couple hours, he had his limit and a new favorite lure. To add to the lure’s efficacy, Todd made a slight alteration due to a chance encounter while fishing. One day fishing a local trout stream, Todd thought he had an impressive catch. He started talking to a kid fishing the same river, and as fishermen do, Todd showed off his catch. The kid did the same and to Todd’s surprise, the kids’ fish were larger. When Todd asked what the kid was using and it was a Mepps lure but it had an alteration. He had tied squirrel hair to the hook and as Todd’s son Mike says, “it made bells and whistles go off.”
Todd took the boys addition and after playing around with the design, the squirrel tails were a permanent addition. Todd was importing the spinner from France to his Antigo shop but soon demand outweighed the supply, In 1956, Todd sold his store and focused his efforts on Sheldon’s Incorporated. His son Mike owns and operates the business now, but not much has changed.
Nik Kolbeck is the Communications Director for Mepps and explains how Sheldon’s Inc makes use of all the parts of the squirrel tails.
Nik said, “Tails are cleaned, they’re washed, they’re dried. So that’s the first step, making sure they’re cured basically. After that, what will happen is there are certain lures of ours that do get dyed.” Some of the tails are dyed for specific lures and patterns. Kolbeck continued, “There’s varying times, varying speeds for all of this stuff.” The longer hair is used for larger lures like Mepps’ Musky Killer, and the shorter hair is used for their smaller lures. Mepps pays cash for squirrel tails, or you can get store credit. Kolbeck says, “If you send us squirrel tails, we will actually double the value of those squirrel tails that you’re sending into us and we will replace them with Mepps fishing lures, and that’s something a lot of people like to do here.”
Mike Sheldon says he’s proud to continue the tradition his father began. He said, “The reputation gets passed down generation to generation and grandfathers have their sons, and their grandsons’ fish with Mepps and it continues to carry on in that way”
To learn more, or order your own squirrel tail lure, visit their website here.