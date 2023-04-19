(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is ending the Spring Thaw and Class II road restrictions on Thurs., Apr. 20 for Zone 4 and Zone 5.
Zone 5 is the most southeastern part of the state including, Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Co. entirely. Part of Waukesha, Walworth and Rock Co. are in the zone as well.
Zone 4 stretches from the southwestern point, splits through Madison and goes up to Manitowoc.
The Spring Thaw and Class II weight restrictions are still in place until meltwater drains sufficiently.
Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highway susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declaration, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT's website.
County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.
More information on overweight permits can be found by searching the oversize overweight section on WisDOT's website.
