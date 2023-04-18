Spring is here and so are ticks.
They are a common pest in the summer.
In tonight’s edition of Feel Great Today we will explain where ticks live and when they are most active.
“Ticks can be found anywhere. in the long grasses, in brush, gardens the woods. If your yard isn’t groomed ticks like to hide,” said Ashley Johnson who is a nurse practitioner with the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center in Woodruff.
She says ticks are most active in Wisconsin from spring through fall.
“Ticks can be harmful to humans in different ways. They feed by embedding their heads into our skin and take a blood meal, which then can transmit any diseases that they’re carrying into our systems. They are polymicrobial so they can carry multiple diseases.”
She says ticks travel by latching on to someone who brushes up against them.
“The deer tick is smaller it has more of a sesame seed shape to its body and it carries Babesiosis, Anaplasma and Lyme disease. The wood tick or the dog tick is much larger it has a rounder body. It’s brown usually with a white speckled pattern on it. That tick can carry Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Ehrlichiosis,” said Johnson.
She says if you spend any time outdoors you want to do a tick check when you come inside.
“You want to check areas that have dark and cozy places like your armpits, your groin, behind the knees your hairline, your belt line, even your bra line.”
Johnson says if you find a tick remove it as soon as possible with a tick key or tweezers, but do not squish or irritate the insect.
“You want to go perpendicular to the tick. So you want to grab its head then pull straight up. So you don’t want to wiggle it around or pull back you want to pull straight up until the tick releases.”