CRANDON, Wis (WJFW) -In the age of e-books and video clips, local libraries are struggling coming up with ways to keep people interested in printed books.
Spread the Love is a fundraising campaign to raise money to purchase books for the Crandon Public Library. The program turns your twenty five dollar donation into a new book for the library with a dedication page. Laurie Renel-Faledas, director for the library, says, "We're just trying to up the book budget a little bit, and this is a good way to do it."
Donors can choose what is written on the dedication page, and the book is put into circulation at the Crandon library and is available for patrons to check out and read. When the book is checked out by another person, it helps the library’s circulation numbers. This is important because circulation numbers are how the library’s budget is calculated. This is a way the donation keeps giving back to the library as long as the book is in circulation.
Spread the Love is running now through the end of April.