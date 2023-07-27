Spongy moths threaten Northwoods forests

The invasive species spongy moths are on the rise this year, threatening to defoliate forests across the Northwoods.
“For such a beautiful Caterpillar, and they are beautiful to look at, they're fairly dangerous,” said Brent Hanson, the owner of Hanson’s Garden Village who is trained to recognize Spongy Moths. “They're very dangerous.”
Before sending plants westward, Hanson’s Garden Village must inspect everything, making sure that there are no remnants of an unwelcome hitchhiker.
“Spongy moths are a non native caterpillar that we have in Wisconsin,” said Linda Williams, the Forest Health Specialist for the Department of Natural Resources. “It's been slowly marching westward across the state.”
Spongy Moths are an invasive species that copiously consumes the leaves of oak, aspen and birch trees, ultimately leaving them almost completely defoliated.
“It looks like the middle of winter, except it's the middle of summer,” said Williams.
While researchers introduced a foreign fungus that targets these pests, recent dry conditions are not favorable for fungus growth, leaving spongy moth populations to grow at an unregulated rate.
“It still remains dry here in Rhinelander,” said Hanson. “That means that the diseases that would go after spongy moths don't get traction, so I would expect potentially big problems.”
Plus, their prickly hairs make them an unpreferable prey for birds without long beaks.
“Their natural predator would be like cuckoos,” said Hanson. “Well, I haven't seen many cuckoos. I haven't seen any cuckoos in Wisconsin. So it's a limited palette of birds that are after it.”
While there is nothing yet that can completely eradicate the moths and their destruction, there are ways the average person can help, specifically by scraping off egg masses and soaking them in a bucket of soapy water for two days.
“We have to be pragmatic and operate as best we can, and try to be as ecologically sensitive as we can, knowing that, to some extent, the cows out of the barn,” said Hanson. “The cats out of the bag.”