Large areas of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest are being affected by spongy moth caterpillars.
Spongy moth caterpillars have left many areas nearly leafless, especially on the Washburn and Lakewood-Laona ranger districts.
In total around 10 counties in the forest are under quarantine for spongy moths including Forest, Langlade, Oneida, Price, Taylor and Vilas. The quarantine aims to help reduce the spread of the spongy moth.
For more information about how to reduce spongy moth outbreaks online, visit spongymoth.wi.gov.