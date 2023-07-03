Johanna Holliday remembers the log cabin that sat on her grandfather’s homestead as a place for her imagination to run wild.
“For me as a kid, it was, just, it was the place where grandpa took naps, and brought strangers in to show them, you know, antiques,” said Holliday. “And for us, it was just a place to play amongst all these historical artifacts.”
Her grandfather, Roy Meyer, founded the Spirit Historical society. For years, the log cabin full of artifacts sat on his family’s homestead, until the property was sold.
“I just remember being really sad when it left the homestead, right, because that's all I knew growing up,” said Holliday.
The cabin moved around a few more times until it ended up at its ultimate resting place off of highway 86. Now, it’s getting a friend.
“We'll be able to put more agricultural artifacts in there that we have put away, we have more things put away then we'll be able to present in that building,” said Gilge.
Dean Gilge worked on the Homestead as a teenager. His goal is to continue protecting the legacy of his community, which includes helping organize the construction of the new shed.
“The fact of the matter is, as you become older, you become custodian of history,” said Gilge.
For people like Luanne Lind, who didn’t discover the cabin and society until later, creating space for history means honoring a community that was always willing to give a helping hand.
“This area of spirit is a very unique area in the fact that it is such a fellowship type area, people helping people,” said Lind.
While the shed is just one more patch to add to Spirit’s unique history…it helps keep the spirit of Spirit alive.
“It gives you a sense of identity, a sense of belonging, when you know your family’s history and the value of that,” said Holliday.
The society is still taking donations to help fund the machine shed on their Facebook page and website.