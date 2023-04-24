(WJFW) - Aaron Rodgers is being traded to the New York Jets....according to multiple sources.
Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jets will get the number 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (Packers First Rounder), Aaron Rodgers, and a 2023 5th-round pick (No. 170).
The Packers will get the number 13 pick in the 2023 draft (Jets first-round pick), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 6th-round pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of plays.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
