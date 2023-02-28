WOOD CO. (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Wood Co. are closing because of deteriorating conditions.
The Kellner Knights, Rudolph River and Sunset Drifters announced that their snowmobile trails closed at noon on Tuesday because of the deteriorating snow conditions.
The Vesper Snow Drifters announced that a section of trail starting at Intersection 8 and State Highway 73 south to State Highway 54 (ATV Intensive Use Area) remains closed.
All of the other snowmobile trails in Wood County remain open at this time.
According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, conditions vary across the county from fair to poor. Some areas are icy, making grooming very difficult. The Parks and Forestry department asks riders to be careful and to ride at their own risk.
County trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department's website.
