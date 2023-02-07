MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - A majority of the trails within Zone 3 of the Marathon County Snowmobile Trail System are closed.
Most of the trails closed at noon on Tuesday.
The trails that are still open at this time in Zone 3 include:
- From intersection 453 by Bevent, to intersection 416, North to the Mountain Bay Trail (passing through #405 & #404).
- Q Trail East from Intersection #406 to #405
- The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection 268 (County Y) East to Yellowbanks Park
Currently, there are no closures in Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 4 and Zone 6. There is still a partial trail closure for the A&H trail from Intersection #114 into Taylor and Lincoln County. Intersection #122 to #123 is still closed according to the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
The Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department encourages caution as riders cross creeks.
