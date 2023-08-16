A group of Wisconsin schools will not be able to receive additional money from the state budget due to voters turning down referenda in their districts.
Around 19 school districts will be impacted including Auburndale and Merrill School Districts according to the Department of Public Instruction.
This is due to a Wisconsin state law passed in 2017 which prevents schools who failed to pass a referendum from benefiting from changes to the state's funding allowance. This law was meant to discourage districts from trying to pass unnecessary referenda.
Now, state legislators are looking to change this. A bill authored by Patrick Testin would repeal the statute if it manages to pass. So far, sixteen Republicans and eight democrats have signed on to the bill.