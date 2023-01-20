Sokaogon Tribe awards $92,523 to 15 local organizations

MOLE LAKE, Wis (WJFW) – The Sokaogon Chippewa Community is donating $92,523 to local organizations. Lake associations, municipalities, and other nonprofit organizations were present at the Mole Lake Lodge for the annual event. Past funds were used on projects like aquatic invasive species removal, installing swimming areas, and improving boat landings.
Robert Van Zile Jr. is the Tribal Chairman for the Sokaogon Chippewa Community and he’s hoping this year’s donations will help create a lasting partnership with local organizations.
“We have a perfect opportunity to work together, we have the same common goals,” said Van Zile.
With aquatic invasive species present in Northwoods lakes, the Tribe and lake associations hope the added funds will help educate boaters and stop the spread of invasive species.
The Tribal Fisheries Department was able to distribute $28,000 in grants for lake associations to help fund programs that provide education to boaters. Education programs like “Clean Boats, Clean Waters” provide these learning opportunities for boaters in everyday situations.
Ken Musial, a board member for the Big Sand Lake Property Owners Association, is happy to collaborate with the Tribe and it’s fisheries department.
“We have been seeing success with it (Clean Boats Clean Waters). The spread of aquatic invasives hasn’t been as bad as it was in the past, we’ve kind of slowed that,” said Musial.
The full list of donation recipients includes: Town of Nashville, Big Sand Lake Property Owners Association, Butternut – Franklin Lakes Association, Lake Lucerne Advancement Association, Lake Metonga Association, Pelican Lake Property Owners Association, Three Lakes Waterfront Association, Three Lakes Fish and Wildlife Improvement Association, Sierra Club-Four Lakes Group, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Forest County Humane Society, Forest County Association of Lakes, Pickerel/Crane Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, Roberts Lake Association, and Trump Lake Association.