IRONWOOD, Mich. (WJFW) - Since 2010, Snowmy Kromer has had the same signature red hat. With Stormy Kromer’s lifetime warranty, Snowmy can retire his old hat for a new one after this winter.
Bob Jacquart, Chairman of Stormy Kromer, is excited for the challenge. Bob made Snowmy’s current size 96 hat and has a few upgrades in mind for the next hat.
The current hat was made from twenty yards of heavy-duty canvas, but uses the same pattern as the smaller version of the hat. Snowmy’s hat is 140 times larger than an average Stormy Kromer hat.
“Our software makes it so that you can put the pieces together. So I was just doing a regular hat in just a larger scale,” said Jacquart.
Bob’s experience making canvas boat covers gave him the experience needed to successfully complete Snowmy’s hat in just one day.
Snowmy is located next to the Let’s Minocqua Visitor’s Center on highway 51 south of Minocqua.