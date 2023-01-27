PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon.
Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps.
Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a tree on a trail near marker 920. First responders performed lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. The accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.